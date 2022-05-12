New Music: J. Brown – My Queen (Written/Produced by Carvin Haggins)

Check out the latest single from J. Brown called “My Queen”. The song is set to be included on his upcoming debut album “Chapter & Verse” which will release on May 20th, 2022.

“My Queen” was written by Carvin Haggins, Thomas “TC” Clay, Johnnie (Smurf) Smith, Darrell Robinson, Rayfield Holloman, Aaron Draper and Dewayne Moore and produced by Carvin Haggins and Johnnie (Smurf) Smith. Brown adds about the song:

“My Queen, is about celebrating the woman in a man’s life and reminding her that she is his everything to him. She holds him down through the good and bad and he wants her to know. Behind every great man, there is a great queen that makes that man feel special and we wanted to capture on this song.”

This is the follow up to his hit single “Don’t Rush” featuring Tank. The song has already reached the Top 20 on the Adult R&B Radio Charts since its release in March.

Stay tuned for the long awaited debut album “Chapter & Verse” from J. Brown later this month.