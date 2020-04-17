New Music: Jac Ross – Questions (Produced by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins)

Emerging R&B/Soul singer Jac Ross brings to light all of the thoughts we have on our mind about the world right now in his latest single “Questions”. The song contains a very memorable sample from Mary J. Blige’s “I Can Love You” which was also produced by Ross’ mentor Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins.

The social conscious tone of the song and soul stirring vocals are certainly two things we’re missing in today’s music. There is no more important time than now to have a song like this brought to the fore front.

We were originally introduced to the new Darkchild protege when he released his first single “It’s Ok To Be Black”.

The Florida native continues to create inspirational anthems and we’re excited to see what he delivers next!