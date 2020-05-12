New Music: Jay Lyriq – Keep Loving You

Emerging singer/songwriter Jay Lyriq returns with the brand new single “Keep Loving You”. The song is a stripped-down ballad and tribute to his wife and other strong Black women who support their men.

The track was produced by Jimi Kendrix. Jay Lyriq adds about the inspiration for the song:

“Instantly when I heard it, it spoke to me and it just put me in the mood of everything that I was going through at the time and had been going through at this point with my career. I thought about where I’m trying to go and how my wife has been there for me through it all.”

You may remember we originally took interest in Jay Lyriq after hearing and featuring his remake of 112’s timeless hit “Cupid”.

Stay tuned for much more from this promising young talent.