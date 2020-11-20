New Music: Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Vocal goddess Jazmine Sullivan made her triumphant return to new music earlier this year and now keeps the good times rolling. Her brand new single is called “Pick Up Your Feelings” and it’s just released.

This song follows on the heels of previously released single “Lost One” from earlier this year. Both of the songs are expected to appear on her currently untitled upcoming album to release via RCA Records.

Jazmine Sullivan’s last album was “Reality Show” which came out in 2015. The singer notoriously takes her time when it comes to releasing new music, but her talents and high quality releases keep her in high demand among R&B fans.

Get into the new single “Pick Up Your Feelings” and stay tuned for more on the upcoming album from Jazmine Sullivan.