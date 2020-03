Grammy award singer/songwriter has dropped his new EP “Pandemic”. The project comes at a perfect time as most R&B fans are currently stuck at home thanks to COVID-19. “Pandemic” contains five songs with production from the likes of Troy Taylor, Troy Oliver and Bryan-Michael Cox.

Johnta Austinreleased his long awaited debut album “Love, Sex & Religion” last year and the current single “Love Culture” is currently climbing up the Urban AC charts..