Emerging artist Josh Dean has dropped his new song “Impatient”. This is the first release from Josh since the release of his EP “Blacksheepe” which included the single “DropDead”.

The talented singer has been grinding behind the scenes for the last few years as he’s been working closely with Janelle MonĂ¡e. He helped write the song “I Got The Juice” from her latest album “Dirty Computer”. He also contributed to the hit record “Classic Man” by Jidenna.