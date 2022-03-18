New Music: Joyce Wrice & Kaytranada – Iced Tea

R&B singer Joyce Wrice has has linked up once again with Canadian producer Kaytranada for the smooth single “Iced Tea”. They previously worked together on “Kaytra’s Interlude” off Joyce’s debut album “Overgrown” which we had as one of our top R&B albums of 2021.

Along with the new single, Joyce Wrice was also selected to sing a reimagined version of the theme song to “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. She will also be hitting the road with Lucky Daye later this week for the “Candydrip” tour as they will kick off the tour in Oregon.

See tour dates:

03/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

03/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

03/24 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

03/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/29 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

03/30 – Austin, TX @ Emos

03/31 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

04/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

04/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

04/08 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

04/09 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

04/10 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

04/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

04/13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

04/16 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

04/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts (TLA)

04/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5