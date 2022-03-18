New Music: Joyce Wrice & Kaytranada – Iced Tea

R&B singer Joyce Wrice has has linked up once again with Canadian producer Kaytranada for the smooth single “Iced Tea”. They previously worked together on “Kaytra’s Interlude” off Joyce’s debut album “Overgrown” which we had as one of our top R&B albums of 2021.
Along with the new single, Joyce Wrice was also selected to sing a reimagined version of the theme song to “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. She will also be hitting the road with Lucky Daye later this week for the “Candydrip” tour as they will kick off the tour in Oregon.
See tour dates:
03/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
03/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
03/24 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
03/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/29 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
03/30 – Austin, TX @ Emos
03/31 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
04/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
04/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
04/08 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
04/09 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
04/10 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues
04/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
04/13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
04/16 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
04/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
04/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
04/21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts (TLA)
04/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5