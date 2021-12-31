The Top 15 Best R&B Albums of 2021

Dec 31, 2021 | Year End Lists

YouKnowIGotSoul Best RnB Albums of 2021

The year 2021 has come to an end and we continue our look back at some of the best the R&B genre had to offer. We previously released our list of the Top 100 Best R&B Songs of 2021 in partnership with Soul In Stereo, and how we share our list of the Best R&B Albums in 2021.

We tried to narrow the list down to 15, but ended up with 17 anyway. It was a strong year for R&B music coming off of a 2020 that saw limited releases in the genre due to the pandemic. We never like to rank the albums, instead just celebrate quality releases, so the below is listed in alphabetical order. You can click on any of the album titles to be directed to listen to the album. Enjoy!

After 7 – Unfinished Business

Anthony Hamilton – Love Is The New Black

Gallant – Neptune

India Shawn – Before We Go

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis – Jam & Lewis: Vol. 1

JoJo – Trying Not To Think About It

Joyce Wrice – Overgrown

Kenny Lattimore – Here To Stay

Kevin Ross – Drive 2

Kindred the Family Soul – Auntie & Unc

Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown – Lovesick

Robin Thicke – On Earth, And In Heaven

Sevyn – Drunken Wordz, Sober Thoughtz

The Shindellas – Hits That Stick Like Grits

Silk Sonic – An Evening With Silk Sonic

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Stokley – Sankofa

1 Comment

  1. O on December 31, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    I know there might be some that are disappointed H.E.R and Jasmine Sullivan never made this list, but if you think those were top 5, 10 or even 15 R&B albums of this year, I think either you didn’t listen to enough R&B this year or your standards are very low. This is a great list! Shame Rochelle Jordan never made it though.

