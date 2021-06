R&B/Soul veteran Kenny Lattimore returns with the brand new single called “Pressure” via the SRG ILS/Sincere Soul Records label imprint.

The song was produced by Bizness Boi, FWDSLXSH and Blake Straus. Lattimore adds:

“Pressure was a song that I knew instantly that I wanted to record after hearing its infectious bass line, atmospheric guitars and haunting background vocals.”

The singer most recently released the album “Vulnerable” back in 2017 and is presumably working towards a new one.