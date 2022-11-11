New Music: Leela James – Reach For It (Produced by Mike City & Rex Rideout)

Check out the brand new single from R&B Soul Diva Leela James called “Reach For It”.

The new song has a classic house music sound and encourages all of Leela’s fans to raise their hands and sweat. The release of the new single is in collaboration with the legendary Strictly Rhythm label brand and BMG.

“Reach For It” was produced by Rex Rideout and Mike City.

This is the first new single from Leela James since she released her album “See Me” in 2021.

Leela James is currently working on her upcoming eight studio album.