New Music: Lina Nikol – Get It On

Emerging singer Lina Nikol is back with her new single “Get It On”. She previously released the record “All I Need” with R&B veteran Frank McComb which reminded us of the 90’s contemporary R&B/Neo-Soul era.

The new single “Get It On” has more of an eclectic sound than the previous single, but she still keeps it soulful.

She is currently preparing her upcoming album and working on collaborations with very talented producers and artists, promising to deliver the cool vibes of 90’s RnB, combined with female funk flavor and new, experimental sounds. What comes to life through the process will reflect real stories and deep emotions.