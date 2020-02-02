Lisa Banton All Your Fault My Sky is Falling
New Music: Lisa Banton – My Sky is Falling & All Your Fault

Canadian songstress Lisa Banton never seems to let us down over the years. Although she only released one new single “Should Have Known Better” along with a remix from our boy DJ Soulchild last year, she’s back in a big way to start the year.

Banton returns with not one, but two new singles called “My Sky is Falling” and “All Your Fault”.

“All Your Fault”, is a soulful track with a classic R&B feel and sound. Produced by Melvin “Melo” Williams for the Classicity Music Group.

“My Sky is Falling” which is a mid- tempo track with the smooth R&B/Hip-Hop vibe that you know and love from the Toronto born singer/songwriter. Production on this one is done by Dylan Graham/DG Beats.

You can listen to both of the songs below, and be sure to catch up on any of Banton’s previous singles you may have missed.




Lisa Banton

