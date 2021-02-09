New Music: Louis York – Theme From Black Bottom Saints

Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony are back with their new 1920’s inspired single “Theme From Black Bottom Saints”. The song supplements Author Alice Randall’s Black Bottom Saints book tour.

Louis York has been on a roll since they originally formed as artists. Back in 2019they released their debut album “American Griots” and they’ve stayed busy through this whole pandemic working with artists like Mya as well as The Shindellas.

We spoke to the duo a few months back to discuss their journey as artists along with their award winning careers as songwriters and producers behind the scenes.