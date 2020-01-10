YouKnowIGotSoul Logo
YouKnowIGotSoul Logo
    • Luke James Blow
    New Music

    New Music: Luke James – Blow

    YKIGS Posted on

    Luke James Blow

    Singer Luke James returns with the brand new single called “Blow”. In the vibe of his previous work, Luke shows off his beautiful vocal abilities over an ethereal production.

    “Blow” is the latest in a string of single releases over the past few months which are leading up to his yet to be announced sophomore album.

    He first gave us “Go Girl” with frequent collaborators BJ the Chicago Kid and Ro James. The most recent single “All of Your Love” followed.

    In the coming weeks, Luke James will head out on the road for his headlining “To Feel Loved” tour. The trek kicks off 1/29 in Philly and takes him across 8 stops before wrapping up 2/16 in LA.

    Related posts:

    1. New Music: Luke James – All Of Your Love
    2. New Music: Luke James “Luke James” (Full Album Stream)
    3. New Music: Luke James – Drip (featuring A$AP Ferg) (Remix)
    4. New Music: Luke James “Options” Featuring Rick Ross
    5. Luke James Teams Up With Ro James & BJ the Chicago Kid for New Single “Go Girl”
    Tagged:

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    SoulBack R&B Podcast

    New Albums

    Millenials in Music Series

    Latest News