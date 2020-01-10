New Music: Luke James – Blow

Singer Luke James returns with the brand new single called “Blow”. In the vibe of his previous work, Luke shows off his beautiful vocal abilities over an ethereal production.

“Blow” is the latest in a string of single releases over the past few months which are leading up to his yet to be announced sophomore album.

He first gave us “Go Girl” with frequent collaborators BJ the Chicago Kid and Ro James. The most recent single “All of Your Love” followed.

In the coming weeks, Luke James will head out on the road for his headlining “To Feel Loved” tour. The trek kicks off 1/29 in Philly and takes him across 8 stops before wrapping up 2/16 in LA.