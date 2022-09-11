New Music: Maor Mo – Sex With My Ex (featuring Pleasure P & Savannah Christina)

Check out the brand new single from Maor Mo called “Sex With My Ex” featuring featuring Pleasure P & Savannah Christina.

The lyrics are all about reuniting and heating things up with your Ex, even as the Summer winds down.

You may recall that he first caught our attention with the release of his previous album “Antisocial Media” back in 2020. The Miami native had previously described his sound as “Reality R&B”.

He’s also previously collaborated with Pleasure P multiple times in the past.

Get into the new single and definitely check out his previous work if this is your first introduction .