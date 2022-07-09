New Music: Mariah. – Bizness

Check out the brand new single called “Bizness” from emerging R&B sensation Mariah. The song is available now via the University Park Records label imprint.

“Bizness” was written by Mariah. and produced by Michael Gardner with musical composition by Sarah Gardner. Mariah. adds about the song:

“Buziness, is written from the perspective of someone who’s fed up. It’s so easy nowadays to have people involved in your private matters-constantly around you like gnats-offering nothing. The question then becomes: why was the desire to keep tabs more than the commitment to the friendship or relationship? I’m sure we’ve all experienced an individual who is ‘all up in our business.’ This song serves as an invitation to exit!”

This is the follow up to Mariah.’s Billboard Top 30 R&B song “Material Girl” which released last year.