Check out the brand new single from veteran R&B singer Mario called “Like Her Too”.

Mario shared about the song on social media:

“”Like Her Too” is a song inspired by duality. A woman loving every part of herself without judgment is where her freedom starts. As a man I support her wild untamed self while protecting her innocence.”

This is the first new music from Mario since he linked up with Tory Lanez earlier this year for the song “Main One”.