New Music: Mario – Luxury Love

Mario has released the ballad “Luxury Love” just in time for his virtual concert “The Luxury of Love” which will take place this Sunday on Valentine’s day.
This song is the first offering from Mario since the release of his “Closer To Mars” EP back in 2020.
We’ve seen over the last few songs that Mario is starting to make commercially friendly records again after releasing the very personal “Dancing Shadows” album back in 2018.
We interviewed Mario last year to talk about the direction of his new music and this is what he had to say:
“I plan on continuing to show fans that you can be whatever you want. I don’t put myself in a box, I just create what I feel. This next project is definitely more mainstream. There’s no specific sound for the project. I’m just going in the studio with my friends to make good music. We’re at a time where you should just do whatever you love and if you want to share it with the world, you should share it. I think that’s the message we should be sending out to people. It’s about ownership, staying creative and fresh.”