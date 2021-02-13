New Music: Mario – Luxury Love

Mario has released the ballad “Luxury Love” just in time for his virtual concert “The Luxury of Love” which will take place this Sunday on Valentine’s day.

This song is the first offering from Mario since the release of his “Closer To Mars” EP back in 2020.

We’ve seen over the last few songs that Mario is starting to make commercially friendly records again after releasing the very personal “Dancing Shadows” album back in 2018.

We interviewed Mario last year to talk about the direction of his new music and this is what he had to say: