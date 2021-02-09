New Music: Mia Ariannaa – #AnxiousAF​ (Produced by Rico Love)

Emerging R&B artist on Epic Records Mia Ariannaa has released her new single “#AnxiousAF#”. The song which samples Ginuwine’s classic record “So Anxious” is produced by GRAMMY-award winning producer Rico Love. Mia is also signed to Rico Love’s Division One imprint.

In an interview we did with Rico Love last year, he spoke about developing Mia Ariannaa’s as an artist as they’ve spent a lot of time working on material for her upcoming project.

There’s not much information on what’s to come from Mia, but it’s usually a good thing for R&B when Rico Love is excited and passionate about something. Stay tuned!