Check out the brand new single from legendary singer Monica called “Friends” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The fresh new ballad is expected to be included on her upcoming album “Trenches”. The album does not yet have a release date and it will be the singer’s ninth album overall.

Monica also released a single called “Trenches” back in 2020 featuring Lil’ Baby. That is the latest offering from Monica, and was scheduled to appear on her long awaited album “Chapter 38” which now appears shelved.