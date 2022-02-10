New Music: Moonchild – Love I Need (featuring Rapsody)

Soul trio Moonchild give us another taste of their upcoming project with the release of the new single “Love I Need” featuring rapper Rapsody.

The group are set to release their upcoming album “Starfruit” on February 11th.

Moonchild, made up of Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk, give us a full dose of horns and funk on the new track “Love I Need”.

Andris Mattson from the group adds:

“Rapsody took the song to another level. My favorite moment happens halfway through her incredible verse, where the band breaks on beat one and come back in with some hits that match her line.”

The new single follows in the footsteps of the outstanding song “Tell Him” featuring Lalah Hathaway that the group released last month.