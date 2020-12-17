New Music: Musiq Soulchild & A-Lex – Simplest Christmas

Legendary singer Musiq Soulchild links up with A-Lex for the original holiday tune “Simplest Christmas”.

With Christmas just around the corner, the duo give us something to carry us through the holidays with our loved ones.

