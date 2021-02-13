New Music: Mya – Forever My Love

Singer Mya is usually in the spirit to celebrate around the Valentine’s Day holiday. After all, that date marks the anniversary of her first ever single “It’s All About Me” back in 1998.

She usually gives her fans a special treat around this time of year and 2021 is no different. Mya has just released the brand new single called “Forever My Love”.

The singer shows off her luscious vocals over a stripped down production courtesy of frequent collaborator MyGuyMars.

This follows up her most recent single “Just Call My Name” which released near the end of 2020. We’ll have to stay tuned as a new album should be on the way.

In case you missed it, we recently spoke to Mya for an interview to discuss what’s next as well as her history.