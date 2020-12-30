New Music: Mya – Just Call My Name

Dec 29, 2020 | New Music

Singer Mya puts a cap on what has been a very strong year for her with the new single “Just Call My Name”. She released the song as a holiday treat for her fans on Christmas Day.

“Just Call My Name” is a mellow and enchanting song where Mya allows her airy vocals to flow. It makes a great companion to some of the diverse sounds she’s given us on previously released singles this year like “I’ma Do It”, “I Deserve It”, “Space & Time”, & “You Got Me (Part II)”.

The latter two songs were actually included on our list of the Top 70 R&B Songs of 2020.

In addition, you can check out our recent interview with Mya where she discussed all of the music she released this year and what to expect next.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

11 − 3 =