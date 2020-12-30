New Music: Mya – Just Call My Name

Singer Mya puts a cap on what has been a very strong year for her with the new single “Just Call My Name”. She released the song as a holiday treat for her fans on Christmas Day.

“Just Call My Name” is a mellow and enchanting song where Mya allows her airy vocals to flow. It makes a great companion to some of the diverse sounds she’s given us on previously released singles this year like “I’ma Do It”, “I Deserve It”, “Space & Time”, & “You Got Me (Part II)”.

The latter two songs were actually included on our list of the Top 70 R&B Songs of 2020.

In addition, you can check out our recent interview with Mya where she discussed all of the music she released this year and what to expect next.