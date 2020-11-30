New Music: Mya – I’ma Do It

Singer Mya continues her run of impactful singles this year with the release of the new song “I’ma Do It”. She gives her fans something to dance and turn up to on the confident and boastful track.

The bouncy song is another example of how Mya is able to masterfully blend in some of the current sounds of modern R&B with her repertoire. She links up frequent collaborator MyGuyMars who produces the backdrop.

The song is the first offering Mya gives us since she released “I Deserve It” last month. The singer is currently working on her upcoming album which is set to be the follow up to “TKO: The Knock Out” from 2018.

You can also stay tuned for our interview with Mya which we recently conducted via Instagram Live and will be on the site soon.