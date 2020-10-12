New Music: Mya – I Deserve It

Veteran singer Mya returns with another self love anthem on the new single “I Deserve It”. The song is yet another great example of how Mya continues to bring us feel good music that effortlessly fuses the feel of 90’s R&B with the current sonic of the genre.

Mya gave “I Deserve It” the alias “Wellness Shots” on her social media which makes sense since the lyrics to the song are all about loving yourself. The song was produced by her frequent collaborator MyGuyMars.

This is the follow up to Mya’s previous single “Space & Time” which was produced by Louis York (Claude Kelly & Chuck Harmony).

We are currently awaiting the follow up to her 2018 album “T.K.O. (The Knock Out)” which has yet to be announced.

