Ne-Yo is back with a new song! “Don’t Love Me” is just another song that is set to come out on Ne-Yo’s highly anticipated album “Self-Explanatory” which is set to drop later this year. In the past two years, Ne-Yo has also released the singles “What If”, “Stay Down” as well as the Yung Bleu collaboration “Stay Down”.

“Self-Explanatory” will be Ne-Yo’s first album in four years as he dropped “Good Man” back in 2018.