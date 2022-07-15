New Music: Noel Gourdin – Get To You

Noel Gourdin returns with the brand new single called “Get To You”.

Since debuting over a decade ago, the singer has always been able to effortlessly mesh the sounds of traditional R&B with a current feel. That is no different on the standout new single “Get To You”.

When we had last heard from Noel, he was joining Hil St. Soul on the duet “Blessed” from last year.

The last album he released was “City Heart, Southern Soul” in 2014. We will have to continue to wait to see if a new project follows the release of the single.