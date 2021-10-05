New Music: Omarion – Ex (Featuring Bow Wow & Soulja Boy)

Omarion is back with his new single “Ex”. The song sees Omarion reunite with his “Face Off” collaborator Bow Wow. The duo have worked together throughout their entire careers including the hits “Let Me Hold You” as well as “Girlfriend”. The song also features Soulja Boy who is part of the Millennium tour with Omarion and Bow Wow as well as Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, Sammie, The Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and Ashanti.

No word on whether the Greg Curtis produced record will appear on Omarion’s upcoming album “Passport”. He’s been teasing the James Fauntleroy produced album for a years now, but caught everyone by surprise when he released “The Kinnection” instead last year.

See the Millennium Tour Dates here:

Millennium Tour Dates 2021:

October 7th – Pittsburgh, PA

October 8th – Baltimore, MD

October 10th – Detroit, MI

October 15th – Greensboro, NC

October 16th – Atlanta, GA

October 17th – Charlotte, NC

October 22nd – Prairie View, TX

October 23rd – Sugarland, TX

October 24th – New Orleans, LA

October 28th – Milwaukee, WI

October 29th – Chicago, IL

October 30th – Nashville, TN

October 31st – Cincinnati, OH

November 5th – Miami, FL

November 6th – Tampa, FL

November 7th – Jacksonville, FL

November 12th – Newark, NJ

November 13th – Hampton, VA

November 14th – Columbia, SC

November 17th – Baton Rouge, LA

November 19th – St. Louis, MO

November 21st – Memphis, TN

November 26th – Las Vegas, NV