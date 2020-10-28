New Music: Omarion – Mutual (Featuring Wale)

Omarion dropped the record “Involved” just last week, but he’s decided to drop another new one this week. The B2K singer lead links up with Wale and Anderson .Paak to create the groovy record “Mutual”.

Previously he had announced that he would be releasing his James Fauntleroy produced “Passport” album. The project appears to still be coming out in the future.

This is Omarion’s first project as an independent artist. He was previously signed Rick Ross’ Maybach imprint but left the label after the release of “Sex Playlist” back in 2014.

Omarion’s upcoming album “The Kinection” is coming out on Friday.