The new music from Omarion continues! He released the “Big Vibez” two weeks ago and now he’s back with the groovy record “Serious”. The new single is produced by veteran R&B producer Greg Curtis and brings Omarion into the traditional R&B space where he’s excelled years.

The song is set to appear on Omarion’s sixth solo album “Full Circle: Sonic Book One” which has a release date of May 5th. The project will be his first project since “The Kinection” which came out in October 2020.