New Music: Pleasure P – Yet

R&B singer Pleasure P is back with his brand new single “Yet”. The bedroom banger, which serves as the first single off Pleasure’s upcoming album, features the legendary Teddy Riley on the vocoder.

Pleasure P has been busy putting the final touches to his first official album since his debut album “The Introduction Of Marcus Cooper”. In an interview we did with him recently, he mentioned that he plans on putting out his album after he finishes up touring with his group Pretty Ricky on the Millennium Tour 2021.

Along with his own solo material, Pleasure P is still working on the Pretty Ricky reunion project which is executive produced by Rico Love. The lead single off that project “Body” was released last year, but nothing else has come out since.

See the Millennium Tour Dates here:

Millennium Tour Dates 2021:

October 7th – Pittsburgh, PA

October 8th – Baltimore, MD

October 10th – Detroit, MI

October 15th – Greensboro, NC

October 16th – Atlanta, GA

October 17th – Charlotte, NC

October 22nd – Prairie View, TX

October 23rd – Sugarland, TX

October 24th – New Orleans, LA

October 28th – Milwaukee, WI

October 29th – Chicago, IL

October 30th – Nashville, TN

October 31st – Cincinnati, OH

November 5th – Miami, FL

November 6th – Tampa, FL

November 7th – Jacksonville, FL

November 12th – Newark, NJ

November 13th – Hampton, VA

November 14th – Columbia, SC

November 17th – Baton Rouge, LA

November 19th – St. Louis, MO

November 21st – Memphis, TN

November 26th – Las Vegas, NV