New Music: Queen Naija & Big Sean – Hate Our Love

Detroit natives Queen Naija and Big Sean link up for the brand new single called “Hate Our Love”.

The romantic track samples the 70’s hit song “Sounds Like a Love Song” and celebrates the time of relationship that overcomes the hard times. The song was procued by Mike Woods.

Queen Naija adds about the song:

“What I’d like for people to take away from ‘Hate Our Love’ is don’t let anybody come in between anything or anyone that you love. I’m so excited to finally collaborate with Big Sean on a record…it’s been a dream of mine for a while now. With both of us being from Detroit, it felt like the perfect match up and I hope everyone loves the song!”

Back in 2020, Queen Naija released her debut album “missunderstood”.