New Music: RL, Q. Parker & Willie Taylor – Fireworks

Three members from three of the all time greatest R&B groups come together to collaborate on the new song called “Fireworks”.

RL from Next, Q. Parker from 112, and Willie Taylor from Day26 blend their talents together on the new track produced by Double AA.

The song features a slow burning backdrop as all three standout vocalists allow their voices to intertwine and their share lead duties.

You may remember that RL and Q. Parker had previously worked together as part of the supergroup WQRL along with Wingo of Jagged Edge years ago.

You can also check out RL’s latest solo single “No Filter” which he released last month.