New Music: Russell Taylor – Come Morning

Singer Russell Taylor has returned with the brand new single called “Come Morning”. This is Taylor’s first new offering since he gave us his “Tin Man: The Blue” trilogy series back in 2017.

The sensual and up-tempo song was written by Russell Taylor, A. Cinelu and C. Richardson and co-produced by longtime producer T. Kvasnosky and Russell Taylor. The singer adds about the song:

“One part heartbeat groove pulsed with that sweet 2 & 4 snap–add another part of lush harmony and you get a sexy, sensual anthem of the Quarantine and Chill era of 2020. We all miss that human connection, so Come Morning does the asking of your sexy DM crush for us…”what’s good”, if only for one night, tonight?”

Russell Taylor is currently in the studio adding finishing touches to his upcoming project, scheduled to be released later this summer.