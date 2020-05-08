New Music: Sammie – Picky (featuring Rotimi)

R&B star Sammie returns with the brand new single “Picky” featuring Rotimi. The feel good jam is meant to have listeners grooving during a time they’re in quarantine lock down.

Sammie croons the lyrics: “Let down your guard, give me your heart. I know it’s a lot, I admit that. I need you in my life. I am blessed that I am your type. I know that you’re picky. I am so happy that you picked me.”

“Picky” was written by Sammie Lee Bush Jr., and Rotimi, and produced by, Titus “Kingdrums” King.

He adds about the song:

“Picky is simply a vibe. The world needs good vibrations and energy, melodies and instrumentation that soothes. This record was inspired by the woman who is choosy about her man, and refuses to accept anyone less than. She’s “Picky” and rightfully so.”

Sammie is set to release his upcoming fifth studio album “Such is Life” on June 5th. He spoke to us about the album in a recent interview.