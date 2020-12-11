New Music: Slim (of 112) – Wish List (I’ll Give It To You) (Produced by Guitar Boy)

Slim of the legendary group 112 spreads cheer for the holiday season with the brand new original song “Wish List (I’ll Give It To You)”. The Guitar Boy produced song should make a great compliment to your holiday season playlist.

The release of the new song puts a cap on what has been an exciting year for Slim and 112. The group released their return EP “112 Forever: Slim & Mike” earlier this year.

The duo also caught up with us for an interview around the time of the release of the EP to share the creation of the project and carrying on the 112 legacy.