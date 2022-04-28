New Music: Teedra Moses & The Colleagues – 90’s Kinda Love

Production team The Colleagues link up with Teedra Moses for the brand new single “90’s Kinda Love”.

The smoothed out feel good jam featuring Teedra’s sultry vocals was produced by The Colleagues along with Frank Rose.

The Colleagues are known to us from their work with Raheem DeVaughn over the years, notably handling production on his recent album “What a Time To Be In Love”.

The Colleagues are gearing up to release their upcoming album “Love Lust Vulnerability” on May 6th, 2022. The project will include additional features from DeVaughn, Devon Culture and more.