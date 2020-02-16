New Music: Terrell T-Rex Simon – 1st (featuring Shaliek Rivers)

R&G (Rhythm n Gospel) star Terrell “T-Rex” Simon returns with his brand new single called “1st” featuring Shaliek Rivers. The pair belt out stunning vocals on the new anthem and give us more of that pure soul we’ve come to expect from T-Rex.

The song follows in the footsteps to previous standout singles “In His Image” and “Let It Rain”.

“1st” is all about putting God first, but the message is portrayed in a way that you can dedicate the song to any special person in your life. T-Rex’s dynamic voice,smooth runs, and transitions blend greatly with Shaliek’s raw soulful sound. Written and produced by Burnie Stevenson, the song’s production takes you on a musical journey. Its a mixture of Pop, Gospel, Hip-Hop and R&B all together in a way that makes sense.

In speaking about his mission, T-Rex adds: