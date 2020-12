T’Melle has dropped her brand new EP which is produced by Pierre Medor who we spoke to a few weeks ago about some of his notable work including Usher’s hit single “Bad Habits”

Some may recognize T’Melle as she is the protege of the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Along with Left Eye, she’s also worked heavily with Tricky Stewart to develop her sound which is heavily inspired by 90’s R&B.