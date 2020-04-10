New Music: Tony Sunshine – Revolution (featuring Fred Da Godson)

Tony Sunshine taps rapper Fred Da Godson for his brand new single “Revolution”.

The singer creates a unique love story with the new track, telling his significant other he’s going to cause a revolution to ensure their love lasts. Tony wants to make sure his relationship stays together so he’s going to go the extra mile to see it through.

He exclusively reveals to us about the inspiration for the song: “I just wanted to shed some light on love & positive energy in these dark times we are in”.

Although we continue to await the long anticipated debut album from the Terror Squad member, he’s been giving us a steady flow of quality music over the years. Most recently he released the standout single “Before I Go”.

Stay tuned for our exclusive interview with Tony Sunshine that we recently conducted on Instagram Live. We got into his history in music, biggest singles, and when we can finally expect the debut album.