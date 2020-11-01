New Music: Vivian Green – Where You Are

Vivian Green is gearing up for the release of her upcoming album “Love Absolute” and she gives us another taste of the project with the new song “Where You Are”.

The song is a stunning and melodic ballad that really allows Vivian’s vocals to shine. It certainly adds to the anticipation we have for the upcoming album.

“Love Absolute” is set to release on November 13th, 2020 and will also feature the previously released first single “You Send Me”. Vivian has worked with her frequent collaborator Kwame once again for the new album which is sure to be one of the best this year.

Until we get a chance to hear “Love Absolute” in its entirety, enjoy another standout from the album.