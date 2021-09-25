New Music: Yummy Bingham – Tell Me

Singer Yummy Bingham returns with the melodic R&B jam “Tell Me”.

The song includes a well placed rendition of the S.O.S. Band timeless hit “Tell Me If You Still Care” through the production and the chorus.

Yummy flips in and makes it her own, while asking if her love interest can offer more than the usual.

When we last heard from Yummy Bingham, she had popped up on the Ricardo Williams single “All I Need” in 2020. Of course we have been supporting all of her solo music releases since she was originally part of the group Tha Rayne in the early 2000’s.

Stay tuned for what’s next from Yummy Bingham.