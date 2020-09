Legendary group 112 have just unveiled the visual for their latest single “Looking for Love”. The island getaway in the video provides a perfect compliment to the afro beat inspired, Caribbean feel of the song.

This is the latest offering from the group’s recently released EP “112 Forever: Slim & Mike”. It follows up previously released singles “For Us” and “Spend It All”.

In case you missed it, we recently caught up with the group for an extensive interview to discuss the entire EP.