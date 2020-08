Alicia Keys keeps coming with the new music during this pandemic. Her upcoming album “Alicia” as well as her world tour were both scheduled to happen a few months back but everything was put on hold.

The new acoustic record “So Done” features Khalid is one of many sounds that we’ve heard from Alicia Keys this year. It will be interesting to hear what the project sounds like when we finally get it.

The most notable song from the project is the hit record “Underdog” which came out back in January.