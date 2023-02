R&B Icon Alicia Keys has just shared the visual for her latest single “Stay” featuring Lucky Daye.

The song was included on her recently released album “Keys II”.

The song is a celebration of the power of true love which includes soaring vocals, a moving beat and beautiful lyrics to send the perfect romantic vibes for Valentine’s Day.

Keys also recently extended her record for the most No. 1’s on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart as “Trillions” featuring Brent Faiyaz recently hit number 1.