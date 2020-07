GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Ambré has released the music video for her single “Color Blind”. We interviewed the young singer last year when she dropped her “Pulp” EP where she talked about psychedelic sound. That is exactly the type of vibe that she has on this song as well.

Ambré has done a lot behind the scenes as well including songs off H.E.R.’s debut EP and she most recently co-wrote Chloe & Halle’s second single “Forgive Me”.