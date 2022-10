R&B sensation Ari Lennox has just unveiled the visual for her latest single “POF”. The song was included on Lennox’s recently released album “age/sex/location” on Dreamville / Interscope Records.

Cuffing season is off to a terrible start in the video for the song which plays on the song title (“POF” = plenty of fish). The singer’s quest for love hits several roadblocks in a string of terrible dates.