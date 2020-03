Former RichGirl Brave Williams is back with her new single “Options”. The single is the lead single off her debut album which is set to come out later this year.

We announced last year that Brave is now signed to SRG/ILS. She joins SRG’s ever-growing roster of top R&B talent including Brian McKnight, Raheem DeVaughn, Take 6, Bobby V, Avant, and Vivian Green.

Brave most recently appeared in Raheem DeVaughn’s music video for his song “Rose Gold”.