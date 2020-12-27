New Video: Candice Nelson – Countdown (Featuring DOE and Dae Klasix)

Singer/songwriter Candice Nelson (from the R&B writing team The Clutch) is back with her new single “Countdown”. The new song is both celebratory and reflective as Candice looks back at this chaotic year and also looks forward to next year from an optimistic point of view.

Candice is no stranger to writing great songs as she’s done a lot behind the scenes for the likes of Brandy, Mary J. Blige and Ciara. She was most recently nominate for a Grammy for her work on Luke James’ latest album “To Feel Love/d”.

Be on the lookout for our new interview with Candice as we talk about her history along with her upcoming solo project.

Candice Nelson COUNTDOWN from Low in the Mix on Vimeo.